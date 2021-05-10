logo ceo | Logo Designer

forest jungle

forest jungle
forest jungle letter typography logo design.

This Logo For SALE !!

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

More info please Contact me :
E-mail: motalibahmedsanbigd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801772305787
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/FCzkZ3QD9jfa

Follow me on:

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern | Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | abstract | Corporate | Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean | typography | logo design | colorful logo

Thank you! 🙂

