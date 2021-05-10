DEUTSCHENDORF: CONCEPT BRANDING PROJECT

Though the world of bier has changed through the ages, it hasn't changed as much as you might think. It’s nice to know that in the eventful history of the Deutschendorf Brewery, with all its developments, achievements, and setbacks, one thing has remained constant: Our bier and the way we make it.

Thus the Deutschendorf Brewery - after nearly a thousand years still in the Deutschendorf Guild House, is proud of its quality, tradition, and its position as the oldest existing brewery in the world.

Even if it's hard to believe, there was a time when there was no bier brewing in Dortmund. Of course, this was way back even before the birth of Charlemagne before the Crusades and where Dortmund is today there were at that time only a few cows on the pasture.

The first historical reference to hops in Dortmund was in the year 876. At that time there was a hop garden in the vicinity of the Deutschendorf Guild House, whose owner was obligated to pay a donation of 10 percent to the guild.

In 1040 bier brewing officially began the Deutschendorf Brewery. That year the Master Brewer succeeded in obtaining from the City of Dortmund a license to brew and sell bier. That hour marked the birth of the Deutschendorf Brewery.

It has been a long time since then, but the Deutschendorf Brewery continues to produce some of the world's best bier. And we are proud to introduce the Brewmaster's Edition of our 3 most popular biers!

