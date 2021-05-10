Zee Que | Designbolts

Free Frosted Glass iPhone 12 Pro Max App UI Mockup PSD

Free Frosted Glass iPhone 12 Pro Max App UI Mockup PSD
Just created this frosted glass background and I am sure it will help you showcase your upcoming iPhone 12 pro max app design presentation. This UI mockup is completely free and you can also insert your own background design and receive the same frosted effect like a charm.

