JADOOEL - Landing Page Web

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Have you ever thought that there is a landing page that has a cool and aesthetic color combination? yes, here is my exploration of a landing page about art creation services!🖌🎨
.
Design resources available on:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/jadooel-landing-page-website
Get it now!✨
.
What do you think? Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
.
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at apriliantonugroho14@gmail.com