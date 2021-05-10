Afrills

JADOOEL - Landing Page Web

JADOOEL - Landing Page Web landing page design landing page web ui website web design art 90 blue minimal clean illustration 2021 trend uidesign ui ux figma dribbble design
Have you ever thought that there is a landing page that has a cool and aesthetic color combination? yes, here is my exploration of a landing page about art creation services!🖌🎨
Design resources available on:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/jadooel-landing-page-website
Get it now!✨
What do you think? Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝
If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at apriliantonugroho14@gmail.com

