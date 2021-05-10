Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
logo ceo | Logo Designer

Bear + Elephant

logo ceo | Logo Designer
logo ceo | Logo Designer
  • Save
Bear + Elephant typography logo maker logotype logo design graphic design professional logo modern logo mark illustraion logo business branding animals animal elephant logo elephants elephant bear logo bears bear
Download color palette

Bear + Elephant combination logo design icon.

This Logo For SALE !!

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

More info please Contact me :
E-mail: motalibahmedsanbigd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801772305787
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/FCzkZ3QD9jfa

Follow me on:

behance
skype
twitter
linkedin
facebook
instagram

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Thank you! 🙂

logo ceo | Logo Designer
logo ceo | Logo Designer

More by logo ceo | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like