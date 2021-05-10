Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
K&C

Elderly patient

K&C
K&C
  • Save
Elderly patient character motion design art creative motion illustration ae design animation 2d
Download color palette

Waking up in a different world, surrounded by unfamiliar faces is an unfortunate reality in which patients diagnosed with dementia have to live in...
Stay tuned, for this week's new project, demonstrating how the development of new technologies improves the experience of the caregiving system.🙌

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
K&C
K&C

More by K&C

View profile
    • Like