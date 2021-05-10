Uma Subbu

Seaqua Seafood - Brand Identity & Packaging Design

Seaqua Seafood is a seafood brand that aims on bringing flavor straight from the sea and into your dishes. They are known for their seafood and seafood products handcrafted and packaged with utmost care and detail. They are also known for their sustainable seafood choices, and experienced fishers. They believe in socially responsible seafood production and seafood choices made ready to eat.

