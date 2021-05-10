Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dan Alan

Port Credit Adventure Rentals | Identity Design

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Port Credit Adventure Rentals | Identity Design vector minimal identitydesign identity design idenity logo design icon graphic designer graphic design design logo branding
New Work!
I recently had the privilege of designing the identity and website for Port Credit Adventure Rentals, an outdoor equipment rental shop in Port Credit (just outside Toronto). Really stoked with how it turned out!

You can view the full case study at my website. And if you happen to be in the Port Credit/Toronto area, definitely check these guys out!

Dan Alan
Dan Alan
Hire Me

