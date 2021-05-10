Port Credit Adventure Rentals | Identity Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
New Work!
I recently had the privilege of designing the identity and website for Port Credit Adventure Rentals, an outdoor equipment rental shop in Port Credit (just outside Toronto). Really stoked with how it turned out!
You can view the full case study at my website. And if you happen to be in the Port Credit/Toronto area, definitely check these guys out!
hi@danalan.ca
Instagram