Adobe Connect concept app

adobe connect app icon design
Hello folks and welcome to my shot.
I've designed unofficial adobe connect mobile app cause I'm a university student and I'm joining the courses in Adobe Connect. Adobe Connect has a very bad mobile app(You can check it).

Thank you for watching.

Posted on May 10, 2021
