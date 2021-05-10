Adobe Connect concept app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello folks and welcome to my shot.
I've designed unofficial adobe connect mobile app cause I'm a university student and I'm joining the courses in Adobe Connect. Adobe Connect has a very bad mobile app(You can check it).
Thank you for watching.