Organic Food Logo for Sale

LOGO FOR SALE - BUY NOW

Modern and Unique combination of Leafs and Cloche lid Organic Food logo design. Works as well at small sizes like icon or favicon.

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoGround shop

Click Here to purchase my other logo design - LogoStack shop

● This logo will be sold once.

● Copyright transfers to the buyer.

● Professional customization included.

Follow me on BEHANCE & INSTAGRAM

Thanks for watching!!!