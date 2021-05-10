FRANKIES DINER

This is a beginner's tutorial on how to create fun 50's/60's style retro diner logos and icons.

The project is as follows:

Frankie's Diner is a concept restaurant design theme that I have been working on recently. Loosely based on the theme of one of my other design series Samurai Burger, Frankie's Diner embodies all of the design aspects I love about retro 50’s & 60’s style restaurant branding aesthetic. This design style has for a long time, been parroted by many other restaurant chains such as in-n-out, chik-fil-a, smash burger, and many other graft burger restaurants.

With Frankie's, I wanted to move away from doing burger or taco brands and work on a concept for a hot dog and chicken restaurant theme. As you can see from the main image “Frankie”, the central theme revolves around various kinds of hot dogs.

Coming from a German family, franks, and sausages are a huge part of my food culture and something I’m always looking for in restaurants, even though it is something that I rarely find.

I hope you like the design series.

You can view the full design series here: https://lnkd.in/d5AJMVY

This is the tutorial video: https://lnkd.in/drpMsvR