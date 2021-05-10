Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Justin Von Braun

ROCK PRO MEDIA

Justin Von Braun
Justin Von Braun
ROCK PRO MEDIA brand id brand design san diego california typography brand identity icon web logo illustration design branding
In 2020 we were commissioned to undergo the development of the brand/rebrand for Rock Pro Media LLC in San Diego California. It has been a sincere pleasure working with the owner and crew of Rock Pro Media.

What follows are the guidelines for the brand.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115770259/Rock-Pro-Media-Branding

Justin Von Braun
Justin Von Braun

