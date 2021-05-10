Trending designs to inspire you
In 2020 we were commissioned to undergo the development of the brand/rebrand for Rock Pro Media LLC in San Diego California. It has been a sincere pleasure working with the owner and crew of Rock Pro Media.
What follows are the guidelines for the brand.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115770259/Rock-Pro-Media-Branding