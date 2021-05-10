Twisha Mistry

Meditaté - A simple landing page

Daily UI #003
A simple landing page.

The thought process behind it :
I have kept it simple.
USP of the app is, you can meditate anywhere and anytime you want, with tons of meditation available that fits right in your busy schedule. So, I just displayed that with an illustration and tagline.

