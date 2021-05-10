Ali Kh0ramian

Just a Bitcoin

Just a Bitcoin
Asan Crypto Motion Graphics
A part of this Motion graphics #2
Asan crypto is a platform built into a bot for trading in cryptocurrency.😍
Glad to know your feedback🙏
Producer: Viraa Studio
Project Manager: yahya khorramian
Director and Motion Designer: Ali Khoramian
Illustrator: Jaweed Hajatpour
Music and Sound Design: Amir Rostami
Narrator: Armin Afazel
Client: asan crypto
More: Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

