ARBOR BELGIAN TRIPEL

Van De Henzen has been brewing triples since the end of the 18th century, which makes them one of the oldest and most authentic breweries in Sweden. Imagine what history bricks and mortar have been known for over the centuries. Stories and legends told behind the frothy mouth of a beer that swung the denizens into the dust that was now buried deep within the cracks in the oak beams that extend over the vast surface of the room. Arbor Belgian Tripel is truly unique. Do not worry about a fourth serving as they limit consumption, three and finished.

Arbor Belgian Tripel pours a hazy copper orange with a solid rocky head. This large amount of foam corresponds to how it is served in the field of origin. The aroma includes chocolate, barley malt, espresso, deep brown sugar, and citrus.

View the full design series here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113393613/ARBOR-BELGIAN-TRIPEL

Posted on May 10, 2021
