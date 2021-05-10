Rokkusutā Eiyō Dorinku is a concept Japanese energy drink based on rockstars' new design campaign. Rokkusuta literally means rockstar in Japanese. I thought about using Japanese characters instead of roman characters but I wanted the label to have the ability to be read across the world and not just in Japan. The design style is based on the Japanese yakuza tattoo art style. I think it is a unique, aggressive, and yet delicate style in its beauty and history.

View the full design series here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113203385/Rokkusuta-Eiyo-Dorinku