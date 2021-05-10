Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sheikh Sohel

Side Bar - Minimal Logo Animation

Sheikh Sohel
Sheikh Sohel
  • Save
Side Bar - Minimal Logo Animation side bar 2021 sohel sheikh motiongraphics logo animation 2d logo animation
Download color palette

SIDEBAR - Minimal Logo Animation.

For business inquiry DM📧 : motionkit8@gmail.com
Free Lottie files: https://lottiefiles.com/sheikhsohel

Let me know what do you think about this Animation in the 📝comments box.
Follow us on Instagram : @motionkit_

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Sheikh Sohel
Sheikh Sohel

More by Sheikh Sohel

View profile
    • Like