Bebeauty Website Rebranding

Be Beauty is a beauty salon based in Auckland, New Zealand. Be Beauty is all about personalised care: finding what works the best for their 'bebeauty' clients. The range of facial and skin treatments available cater to a variety of different needs.
After creating a visual style for their socials, the client wanted to integrate it across online and offline channels.
Here are a few images of a redesigned website. If you like to see it closer, feel free to go to www.bebeauty.nz.
Would be happy to hear your opinion!
Thank you!