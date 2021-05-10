Redmi Logo Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! This is the first project I have created using Figma. It is a logo redesign of Xiaomi's cheaper brand Redmi. The current Redmi logo is just plain text, that doesn't look special.
So, I decided to take the Xiaomi mascot (Mi Bunny) and combine it with a glassmorphic smartphone. I created a logo with orange background (the brand's accent color), and also with white and black background (available on my Behance profile).
You can give me feedback or some tips, how to improve. I hope you like the logo :)