Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Dean Design

Redmi Logo Redesign

Dan Dean Design
Dan Dean Design
  • Save
Redmi Logo Redesign concept icon illustration vector minimal branding bunny glassmorphic smartphone phone brand logo design logo redmi xiaomi
Download color palette

Hello! This is the first project I have created using Figma. It is a logo redesign of Xiaomi's cheaper brand Redmi. The current Redmi logo is just plain text, that doesn't look special.

So, I decided to take the Xiaomi mascot (Mi Bunny) and combine it with a glassmorphic smartphone. I created a logo with orange background (the brand's accent color), and also with white and black background (available on my Behance profile).

You can give me feedback or some tips, how to improve. I hope you like the logo :)

Dan Dean Design
Dan Dean Design

More by Dan Dean Design

View profile
    • Like