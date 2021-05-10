FC Bayern Munich Illustration: Thomas Mueller

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Player of the month illustration for the »51« Magazine of FC Bayern Munich.
Dynamic sports illustrations are done in pencil, watercolor, ink and finished digitally. The goal is to lend movement to the static images and underline the energy of the sport.