Sergio Ingravalle

FC Bayern Munich Illustration: Thomas Mueller

Sergio Ingravalle
Sergio Ingravalle
Hire Me
  • Save
FC Bayern Munich Illustration: Thomas Mueller soccer thomas mueller football club football sport portrait digital art ink watercolor wacom photoshop pencil drawing illustration
Download color palette

Player of the month illustration for the »51« Magazine of FC Bayern Munich.

Dynamic sports illustrations are done in pencil, watercolor, ink and finished digitally. The goal is to lend movement to the static images and underline the energy of the sport.

Sergio Ingravalle
Sergio Ingravalle
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sergio Ingravalle

View profile
    • Like