Washington DC

washington dc vox quietstorm radio vynil tape blanckandwhite gif illustration composition collage art collage
Hi there, long time no see !
I don't post really often, but here's a piece of work I've done for Vox channel : Earworm
I had the chance to work on both art direction and animation.
If you want to see the full project, you can look over here.

