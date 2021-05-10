Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vlada Rubanenko

Annual Report Edmonton International Airport

Annual Report Edmonton International Airport man woman traveling traveller airplane characterdesign airport annual report design annualreport app design character 2d vector minimal illustrator illustration flat art
I was commissioned by the talented agency DDB Edmonton to work on illustrations for Annual Report Edmonton International Airport. This was one of the biggest and most challenging projects that I had the luck to work on. Here is one of the illustrations I have made for this project.I want to thank Mike Berson and Howard Poon for such an amazing experience.

