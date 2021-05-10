Trending designs to inspire you
I was commissioned by the talented agency DDB Edmonton to work on illustrations for Annual Report Edmonton International Airport. This was one of the biggest and most challenging projects that I had the luck to work on. Here is one of the illustrations I have made for this project.I want to thank Mike Berson and Howard Poon for such an amazing experience.