Joyanto Joy

White T-shirt Design

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
White T-shirt Design logo idea icon brand identity logo design branding typography professional logo minimalist logo business logo design tshirt tshirt art tshirt designer tshirtdesign designer logo designer graphics logodesign design art logo design logo
Download color palette

BRAND NAME : REPUTATION GORILLAS
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
This is a t-shirt design of the brand reputation gorillas. This is the main logo of this brand. And Yellow is their branding color.

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like