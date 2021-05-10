Covid Tracker

Hello friends

How are you all

Here is the app for Covid-19 tracker. Accurate safe track, protect yourself and your family, record your health indicators and symptoms!

Please let us know your thoughts by commenting below!

We are available for new projects.

Need help with your web and mobile application project? We would love to help!

Don't forget to share your love

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Do you have a project you would like to collaborate on? Email us at somecodex@gmail.com

Want to see more projects? Remember to visit our profile and follow us!