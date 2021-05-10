Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
119 Nivedha Pandian

404 Error page

404 Error page desktop design ux ui typogaphy restaurant error page 404 error page
1) Colorography :
Background : E14938 with 50% opacity
Designs, paras & button : BB4335 with 100% opacity

2) Typography :
Rounded Mplus 1c (Extrabold)
Rosario (Light Italic)
Sen ( Regular)

3) Iconography :
Visual Studio Code Icons

Posted on May 10, 2021
