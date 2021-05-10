Matthias Rodrigues de França

day #8 daily UI - 404 Page

Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França
  • Save
day #8 daily UI - 404 Page 3d art inception 404 error page landingpage 404 page minimal ux ui figma design dailyui app
Download color palette

Hey y'all 👋🏻

This is day #8 of the "100 days UI Challenge".

This 404 Page should give some Inception vibes by placing the error page into a mockup.
For the CTA and the search button I choose to stick with the bright colors from the logo to give the user visually guidance.

If you like what I do i'm happy to get to know! Looking forward to it. ☺️

Matthias Rodrigues de França
Matthias Rodrigues de França

More by Matthias Rodrigues de França

View profile
    • Like