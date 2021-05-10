day #8 daily UI - 404 Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey y'all 👋🏻
This is day #8 of the "100 days UI Challenge".
This 404 Page should give some Inception vibes by placing the error page into a mockup.
For the CTA and the search button I choose to stick with the bright colors from the logo to give the user visually guidance.
If you like what I do i'm happy to get to know! Looking forward to it. ☺️