primcare

primcare design ux ui app
A work in progress.
A large number of Nigerians are out of reach of medical attention due to proximity of hospitals or inability to pay bills. This medical App will bridge the gap of quick diagnosis of medical symptoms without face to face contact

Posted on May 10, 2021
