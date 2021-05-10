Michelle Still Creates

113 Broken Halloween Horror Doll Parts Photographs

Too soon? It's never too soon for Halloween and general horror! I've gathered up all my broken doll parts to create an epic bundle of 113 photographs. Now available at Design Bundles https://designbundles.net/michellestillcreates/1360761-113-broken-halloween-horror-doll-parts-head-legs-h and Creative Fabrica https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/113-broken-halloween-horror-doll-parts/! Make yourself some truly spooky crafts and art with this mega head, feet and hands bundle!

