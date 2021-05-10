Diego Toda de Oliveira

Bolinho

Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Hire Me
  • Save
Bolinho 3d green cat blender 3d modeling
Bolinho 3d green cat blender 3d modeling
Bolinho 3d green cat blender 3d modeling
Download color palette
  1. bolinho_full.png
  2. bolinho_02.png
  3. bolinho_03.png

Onto the cats now! Bolinho is the first cat we adopted, and my wife's first cat ever. This little guy is special, but likes to give us a lot of trouble!

Compared to the dogs, this guy took me a lot more work than I was expecting, but I'm pretty happy with the results! What do you guys think? Hit "L" if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Diego Toda de Oliveira
Diego Toda de Oliveira
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
Hire Me

More by Diego Toda de Oliveira

View profile
    • Like