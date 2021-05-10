Trending designs to inspire you
Onto the cats now! Bolinho is the first cat we adopted, and my wife's first cat ever. This little guy is special, but likes to give us a lot of trouble!
Compared to the dogs, this guy took me a lot more work than I was expecting, but I'm pretty happy with the results! What do you guys think? Hit "L" if you like it!