Wavepulse Acoustics Logo Designed by The Logo Smith

→ Client: Wavepulse Acoustics

→ Designed: 2010

→ Scope: Logo Design

→ Project Page: Wavepulse Acoustics



Wavepulse Acoustics was not a usual identity project. A logo design rushed out in a matter of a few hours, not something I would usually ‘shout from the rooftops’.

Most identity projects require an element of time, time to research the company, the type of business, the competitors, idea formulation, sketching, concepts, artwork and client/designer banter.

Usually for me, the average project takes upwards of 4-8 weeks, with some extending past 8-16 weeks.

This was a logo design that was wrapped up within a few hours from starting.

Not the norm!

I've written up a case study that took longer to write than designing the logo.

→ Continue Reading: Wavepulse Acoustics



