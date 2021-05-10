Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wavepulse Acoustics Logo Designed by The Logo Smith freelance design identity designer identity design branding design brand design wavepulse waveform design brand logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
→ Client: Wavepulse Acoustics
→ Designed: 2010
→ Scope: Logo Design
→ Project Page: Wavepulse Acoustics

Wavepulse Acoustics was not a usual identity project. A logo design rushed out in a matter of a few hours, not something I would usually ‘shout from the rooftops’.

Most identity projects require an element of time, time to research the company, the type of business, the competitors, idea formulation, sketching, concepts, artwork and client/designer banter.

Usually for me, the average project takes upwards of 4-8 weeks, with some extending past 8-16 weeks.

This was a logo design that was wrapped up within a few hours from starting.

Not the norm!

I've written up a case study that took longer to write than designing the logo.

→ Continue Reading: Wavepulse Acoustics

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

