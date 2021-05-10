Iskra - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Iskra - Spark (in English)
Logo design for a non-profit organization helping people fighting cancer.
The idea was to use the flaming color palette (symbolizing our inner fire and fight against cancer) in an inverted way so that the brighter shades represent the light at the end of the tunnel.