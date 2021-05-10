Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Davor Radulj

Iskra - Logo Design

Davor Radulj
Davor Radulj
  • Save
Iskra - Logo Design nonprofit logo typography wordmark logo wordmark vector logo design logomark logo design
Download color palette

Iskra - Spark (in English)

Logo design for a non-profit organization helping people fighting cancer.

The idea was to use the flaming color palette (symbolizing our inner fire and fight against cancer) in an inverted way so that the brighter shades represent the light at the end of the tunnel.

Davor Radulj
Davor Radulj

More by Davor Radulj

View profile
    • Like