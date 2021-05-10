27 Drone Controller

Trending designs to inspire you
Have you ever thought about an app that could be the controller and monitor the drone? Well, what a great idea huh?
In other to create the controller which is the best fit on a smartphone, I've also considered bringing a bit of future technology vibe into my design to make it more efficient for use without any involved accessories except your phone.
Feel free to share your thoughts. Your feedback always keeps me on fire to create more stuff.
Stay safe and healthy!
Thanks! 🍺
