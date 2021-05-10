Momen Khan

Box packaging design

Momen Khan
Momen Khan
  • Save
Box packaging design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator graphic art labeldesign graphic design momen khan jars ghee farms green gift box packaging packaging design graphicdesign
Download color palette

I designed this Gift Box for my client. this box design is for their special event. I hope you also like this design. If you want a design like this or a more beautiful one then contact me I am available for you.
Thanks
Regards: Momen Khan
Whatsapp:
03318787687

Momen Khan
Momen Khan

More by Momen Khan

View profile
    • Like