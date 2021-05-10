Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Art Aasom

Task Manager UI

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
Task Manager UI task list task management management work mobile app mobile ui calendar daily vector schedule task manager task mobile clean ui illustration application ux ui app design
  1. mockup.png
  2. 1st screen.png
  3. scond screen.png
  4. first second.png
  5. task screen.png
  6. 4th screen.png
  7. third fourth.png

Wanna manage all your tasks in one place😉.
Here we share our new exploration on Task Management - A mobile app for managing your daily tasks💜

Let me know your Awesome Feedback😍
Press "L" if you like it

Wanna create something awesome?
Feel free to contact us - contact@nodeberry.com

Art Aasom
Art Aasom
UX for the apps that thrive

