Aurox Landing

✌️ Hi Dribbblers!
Today I would like to present the Aurox Terminal landingpage. You can see a real page here: https://getaurox.com/
Press "L" to show us some love 💕
--------------
Thanks for watching! Check out our profile and follow us 😉
You can find us here: ethworks.io | Behance | Facebook
Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@ethworks.io