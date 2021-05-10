✞anton mishin✞

secure payment 3d

secure payment 3d 3d set illsutration icons 3d features lock card payment secure mobile
  1. Dribbble #4 (grey).jpg
  2. Dribbble #4_2 (grey).jpg

Collection of 49 security icons in light and black version. High resolution. All layers are connected to Color styles. So it's super easy to change colors.
With Figma and Blender source file
Great for any project which requires visualisation of security and protection. Perfect for service design.

👉 Try security 3d icons
Posted on May 10, 2021
hi, there
