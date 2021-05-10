Anna Novikova
UI8

Bento Matte 3D: Medicine

Anna Novikova
UI8
Anna Novikova for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Bento Matte Medicine – is a pack of editable 3D icons thematics of Health and Medicine, built-in Figma and Sketch.

Combine different elements to create eye-catching compositions that help you tell a better story for your landing pages, websites, presentations, and more in just a few minutes! ✨

Available exclusively at UI8

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like