Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faris Muhtadi 🧙

Kimone: A Japanese-style photo studio landing page

Faris Muhtadi 🧙
Faris Muhtadi 🧙
Hire Me
  • Save
Kimone: A Japanese-style photo studio landing page japanese girl japanese style photography landing page photo studio soft pastel photography website kimono photography landing page landingpage pink girly girls japanese japan cute ux ui
Kimone: A Japanese-style photo studio landing page japanese girl japanese style photography landing page photo studio soft pastel photography website kimono photography landing page landingpage pink girly girls japanese japan cute ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Kimone -showcase.jpg
  2. Kimone -full.jpg

Hi friends 👋🏻

Let us introduce our newest landing page exploration. 𝗞𝗶𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗲: 𝗔 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲-𝘀𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗽𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗮𝗴𝗲. The goal of this project is to help the clients capture their beauty with Japanese style. Besides the photographers, Kimone will provide the cute costumes too~

What do you think about this shot?
Lemme know on the comment section 💬

_____________________________
✉️: rismuhtadi@gmail.com

Kimone -full.jpg
3 MB
Download
Faris Muhtadi 🧙
Faris Muhtadi 🧙
I'll realize your idea like a magic ✨
Hire Me

More by Faris Muhtadi 🧙

View profile
    • Like