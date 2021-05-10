Covid Tracker : Dashboard UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello all! 👋
I take part in Daily UI Portfolios,
It's my assignment to explore the Covid Tracker : Dashboard UI in the Design community.
Press "L" and enjoy the shot.
Don't forget to give feedback, Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff. You are all awesome! 🤘🏻Thank You!