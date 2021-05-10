Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colossal Titan Digital Painting

Colossal Titan Digital Painting design illustration paintings artwork art
So as all we know that the series of AOT(Attack on Titans) become a new height in the Anime World. There is a famous character of colossal titan, I have taken the idea from it and made this painting.
Hope you like it, Thank you Please hit the like button for the support.

Posted on May 10, 2021
