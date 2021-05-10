Colossal Titan Digital Painting

Trending designs to inspire you
So as all we know that the series of AOT(Attack on Titans) become a new height in the Anime World. There is a famous character of colossal titan, I have taken the idea from it and made this painting.
Hope you like it, Thank you Please hit the like button for the support.