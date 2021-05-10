Gergana Shehtova

36 Days of Type E

36 Days of Type E immune system health hummingbird coneflower echinacea herbalmedicine herb illustrationartist flower illustration visualart lettering typography design typography art typography 36daysoftype05 36daysoftype ipadpro digital art illustration flat design
E is for echinacea.

Did you know that there are 35 different types of echinacea? They all have such a cool names. The purple one is called Fatal Attraction and the orange flower - Sundown.

