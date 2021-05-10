Antoine Adam

Web design - Eurosport - 23 players - WC 2018

Web design - Eurosport - 23 players - WC 2018
The goal was to create a team selector for Eurosport for the 2018 World Cup, available to all their users.

The goal was for the user to be able to choose a selection of 23 players and then to share their selection. Eurosport then used this campaign to show which players had been the most chosen by the participants.

Project done for 6 different countries: France, England, Spain, Germany, Russia & Denmark.

Posted on May 10, 2021
