Christopher Kiefer

Guardian of the Lake - Friday the 13th tribute

Guardian of the Lake - Friday the 13th tribute vector affinity designer affinity photo graphicdesign tribute jason voorhees friday the 13th
As a 80s slasher-flic fan i wanted to create designs i would like to see on a shirt, something i haven´t seen before. Not bloody, gory or anything to gross someone out. It was supposed to be clean and simple, but still recognizable for someone else looking at it.

I created a vector with affinity designer and then edited the vector with affinity photo. Simple but effective.

