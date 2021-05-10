Guardian of the Lake - Friday the 13th tribute

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a 80s slasher-flic fan i wanted to create designs i would like to see on a shirt, something i haven´t seen before. Not bloody, gory or anything to gross someone out. It was supposed to be clean and simple, but still recognizable for someone else looking at it.
I created a vector with affinity designer and then edited the vector with affinity photo. Simple but effective.