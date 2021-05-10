Antoine Adam

Web design - Nestlé - Cailler

Antoine Adam
Antoine Adam
  • Save
Web design - Nestlé - Cailler web design
Download color palette

The goal was to promote the new Dark&Milk chocolate ranges of the Cailler brand.

The user had to choose between the 3 ranges Smooth, Rich & Intense - and try to win one of the discovery weekends offered by the brand.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2021
Antoine Adam
Antoine Adam

More by Antoine Adam

View profile
    • Like