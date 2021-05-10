Antoine Adam

Web Design - L'Oréal Luxe - Proenza Schouler

Creation of a landing page to promote the new range of perfumes from Proenza Schouler called 'Arizona'.

The goals were mutilple: to explain the creation of the perfume, highlight the communication made around the product, make a link to the e-shop of the products and finally the possibility to sign up for receiving a sample.

Posted on May 10, 2021
