"One Of A Kind Song" Icon Illustration Set pt.3

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, doers
Hope you've had a great holiday!
Today I would like to share with you my new Dribbble shot that showcases the icon illustration set which is a part of a Behance project that I've recently posted in my portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116172575/One-Of-A-Kind-Song-Co-Brand-Illustrations-Logo
I would be happy to hear your thoughts on designs,
Many thanks for your attention!