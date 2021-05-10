Professor Vector

"One Of A Kind Song" Icon Illustration Set pt.3

Professor Vector
Professor Vector
Hire Me
  • Save
"One Of A Kind Song" Icon Illustration Set pt.3 linear illustration icon design icon set vector lineart oneofakind music production turntable sharing music sound
Download color palette

Hey, doers
Hope you've had a great holiday!

Today I would like to share with you my new Dribbble shot that showcases the icon illustration set which is a part of a Behance project that I've recently posted in my portfolio:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/116172575/One-Of-A-Kind-Song-Co-Brand-Illustrations-Logo

I would be happy to hear your thoughts on designs,
Many thanks for your attention!

Professor Vector
Professor Vector
Hey, let's collaborate & do some Magic!
Hire Me

More by Professor Vector

View profile
    • Like