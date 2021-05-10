Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Medical 3D icon ⚕️

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
This is some design exploration of 3D icons for a medical app created by us.

The thing that I love is that in 3D simple animation can do some cool effect.

Done with Blender.

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
