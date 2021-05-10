aPurple

Education App UI KIT

aPurple
aPurple
Hire Me
  • Save
Education App UI KIT mobile app development tutor teaching learning platform online course edtech education e-learning product design app ui online learning platform online learning education website education app ux uidesign ux design mobile mobile app
Download color palette

We have now officially entered the digital era of schooling and education.
Almost, all the schools and colleges in the world have adopted the eLearning approach.

And eSchool mobile apps have been the prime mover in this trend.

Do you like the eSchool app design that we have built? You can also get such a remote learning app for your institute with aPurple.

Check out how our digital solution can help your educational institute in digitizing.

https://www.apurple.co/mobile-apps-for-schools/

for further assistance, you can contact our representatives at biz@apurple.co

Let's connect on: Behance

aPurple
aPurple
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by aPurple

View profile
    • Like