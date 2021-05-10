Trending designs to inspire you
During Eid holiday, people usually have their personal leave so they can spend time with their friends and families.
They also often take additional personal leave, to have some extra time to heal and refresh their mind before going back to the daily routine, aka. work.
To avoid being contacted during these free time, people usually put messages on their WhatsApp display picture, to let people know that they're on leave and unavailable to reach.
So on this occasion, I tried to create a well-written on leave message that you can enjoy by downloading through the following link:
HERE: http://bit.ly/onleave2021
Thanks!