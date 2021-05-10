Lead Generation Sign In/ Sign Up Screen

Samreen Khan

Desktop space utilization.
The main call to action of making users to start using the application.
If the user is already registered he can Sign in. Easy sign in options are also available.
Forgot password is also prominent.

Easy Sign up with an work email.

Users can request for an Free Trial for the software. That too is prominent.
And if the user is indecisive of signing up he can check a Demo video.

Posted on May 10, 2021
